LUCENTI - John J., Jr.April 3, 2022, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved son of John J., Sr. and Lori (Hayden) Lucenti; dear grandson of the late Sam and Jean Lucenti and Warren Hayden and Carol Hayden; also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends; special companion of Chloe. Funeral Services Thursday at 10:00 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potters Rd.). Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present Wednesday 3:00-7:00 PM. John was an avid Bills and Sabres fan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery.