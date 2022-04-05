Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John J. LUCENTI Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
LUCENTI - John J., Jr.
April 3, 2022, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved son of John J., Sr. and Lori (Hayden) Lucenti; dear grandson of the late Sam and Jean Lucenti and Warren Hayden and Carol Hayden; also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends; special companion of Chloe. Funeral Services Thursday at 10:00 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potters Rd.). Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present Wednesday 3:00-7:00 PM. John was an avid Bills and Sabres fan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Share online condolences at
www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Apr
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.