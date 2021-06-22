LUKASIK - John J. Jr.
Age 79, of North Tonawanda, Sunday (June 20, 2021) at home surrounded by family under the care of Niagara Hospice. Mr. Lukasik was born in North Tonawanda on August 5, 1941, to John J. Lukasik, Sr. and Mary Koszelak Lukasik. John retired as a millwright from Carborundum, and a member of the Third Warders Social Club. John was predeceased by his great-grandson Theodore Nelson. John is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Shirley (Rakowski) Lukasik, loving father of Richard (Christine) Lukasik, and Michelle Vogel (Erik Severson), grandfather of Alexandria (Michael) Nelson, Paul (Emily) Lukasik, Stephanie Vogel, and David Vogel, great grandfather of Mackenna Nelson, brother-in-law of Richard (Gisela) Rakowski, and uncle of Christopher (Megan) Rakowski. Friends may call Thursday from 3-7 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 11:00 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa, Oliver and Center Street, North Tonawanda, NY. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Guest registry at Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.