I am so sorry for your loss. I did not hear about this until Wed. Night at Sue Downing´s service. By that time, I had missed the opportunity to come to offer my sympathies in person. My Mom (Jean Lukasik Jehrio) would bring me with her to visit Mary, John´s Mom. I will let my brother, Fran know. Again, I am so sorry for your loss.

Bonnie Jehrio Family June 25, 2021