Of Orchard Park, NY, October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Mogavero); cherished father of Mary Katherine (Steve) Hendee, Jeanne Marie (James) Chojnacki, Sally Ann (Keith) Green; loving grandfather of Nicole and Scott Hendee, Laura and Sarah Chojnacki and Abigail, Jack and Emily Green; brother of Mary Lou (William) Patrick and the late Janet Wardein. John was a graduate from the University of Buffalo and McGill University School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry for 53 years in Orchard Park. He enjoyed sailing at Moosehead Lake and being a member of the Wanakah Country Club. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.