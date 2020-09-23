Menu
John M. MOONEY
MOONEY - John M.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late Rose (Waldmiller) and the late Frank; dearest brother of Frank (Denise) and Patrick (Kim); also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will received relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 4-7 PM. John was an employee of Glamour Pools. Please share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
