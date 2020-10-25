Menu
John M. "Jack" WEIBEL
WEIBEL - John M. "Jack"
October 24, 2020, of Derby, NY. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Thurston) Weibel; devoted father of Christopher, Michael (Dena) and late Brian Weibel; cherished grandfather of Caitlin, Cassidy, Kyle and Quinn Weibel, Corben Smith and Caden Leonard; loving brother of Linda (Joseph) Glogowski, late James (Joanne) and late Paul (late Cheryl) Weibel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited on Thursday at 11 AM to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Church, Lake View, NY. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Donations may be made to St. John Paul II Church. Please make online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
