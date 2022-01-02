Dearest Jayne and family- So sorry to hear about Jack´s passing. What a wonderful person and partnership you had together. I always remember how the two of you came to all of the AFS and School events our kids were involved in. And even to our "Anchor Bar " event when Priscilla was visiting a few years ago ! I hope to see you when I return from visiting Jessica in San Francisco. In the meantime, my thoughts and prayers are with you, Alice and Jack......and the whole family. I also marveled at the extraordinary and loving care you and your family gave to Dr. Jack during these last years. May Jack´s memory be a blessing. Much Love, Peggy Santillo

