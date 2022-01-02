Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John E. "Jack" MACK Ph.D.
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
MACK - John E., PhD "Jack"
December 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Jayne (DuMont) Mack; loving father of Alice (Morgan) Mack Dontanville and John P. "Jack" (Lauren) Mack, PhD; cherished Papa of Charlie, Graham and Wesley; brother of late Margaret Jean Mack and Kathleen (Jeff) Kuhn; survived by a loving extended family. Family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. A memorial service will be held at a later date by St. Mark's and All Saint's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to St. Mark's Church or the Buffalo State College Scholarship Foundation for a future scholarship in Jack's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Jayne, I am so sorry to hear about your husband Jack. I have many fond memories of both of you over the years. What a great man he is. Keeping you and your family and friends in my thoughts.
Scott Smith
January 27, 2022
I'm very saddened to hear of your loss of Jack! NDHS '60
Richard Boroff
School
January 5, 2022
The stars are there for a reason. They now have another star who educated and opened so many eyes to navigate the universe. I loved every moment with Dr.Mack and his lectures. I am certain he will be missed by all who had contact with him.... Especially this old student who went back to college at 38 years old!! Edward Giannelli
Edward J.Giannelli
January 4, 2022
Dr. Mack was such a unique and special person. I enjoyed getting to know him as "Jack´s dad" through many fun gatherings celebrating Williamsville South High School music and theater performances, graduations, AFS gatherings, and other festivities. Sending love and light to your family.
Jessica Santillo
Friend
January 4, 2022
Dear Jack, Lauren, Wesley, and Family, We are so sorry to hear of your loss. We hope that the memories and love you have together bring you comfort during this difficult time.
Rosati Family (Brayden´s family)
Other
January 4, 2022
Jack was one of the first people I met at Buffalo State in 2003 - he was kind, giving, gracious, and a wonderful colleague. My deepest sympathies Jack, Alice and all the family. He made a beautiful mark on our world.
Amy McMillan
Work
January 4, 2022
Peggy Santillo
January 4, 2022
Dearest Jayne and family- So sorry to hear about Jack´s passing. What a wonderful person and partnership you had together. I always remember how the two of you came to all of the AFS and School events our kids were involved in. And even to our "Anchor Bar " event when Priscilla was visiting a few years ago ! I hope to see you when I return from visiting Jessica in San Francisco. In the meantime, my thoughts and prayers are with you, Alice and Jack......and the whole family. I also marveled at the extraordinary and loving care you and your family gave to Dr. Jack during these last years. May Jack´s memory be a blessing. Much Love, Peggy Santillo
Peggy Santillo
January 4, 2022
My dear Jayne, you have my most deepest and heartfelt sympathy What a great humanitarian Dr. Jack Sr is. I am honored to have rallied alongside of you both in trying to reverse a lot of wrongs. I appreciate you and your family sharing him with us on such occasions. Please know that I am holding you in my heart, if there is anything you need just reach out and touch. GOD will send you a comforter in the time of grief and it will bring a smile- hold dear to the memories and keep looking up kiddo. Your comrade in the struggle
Donna L. Robinson
Friend
January 3, 2022
Jack was always helpful to students using the planetarium and to students studying astronomy. He offered a minor for the department.
Michael DeMarco
School
January 3, 2022
Dear Jayne, Jack, Alice and family- So sorry for your loss of Dr. Jack Sr. What a wonderful person. Always loved seeing you both together Jayne and how you supported each other especially at the AFS events. May Jack´s memory be a blessing. Much Love and Peace, Peg
Peggy Santillo
Friend
January 3, 2022
When Dr Mack became Department Chair, I took over his Astronomy classes. He was indeed the most considerate, kind, fair, and competent chair I knew.
Francis S LESTINGI, PhD
January 3, 2022
Dear Jayne, we are so sorry to learn of Jack's passing. While it's difficult to lose your soulmate, he leaves a wonderful legacy and will never be forgotten.
Barbara & Errol Daniels
January 3, 2022
So sorry to learn of Jack's passing; he was a great, helpful, encouraging, and very supportive faculty member. Students frequented his office often because he was generous with his time in order to help them better understand astronomy.
Don Birdd
School
January 2, 2022
To Jayne and the whole family, Please accept my deepest condolences. Jack was a wonderful friend and colleague. He influenced countless students through the years and was always a staunch supporter of Buffalo State. He will be greatly missed. Karen O´Quin Psychology Department
Karen O'Quin
Work
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results