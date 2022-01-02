MACK - John E., PhD "Jack"
December 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Jayne (DuMont) Mack; loving father of Alice (Morgan) Mack Dontanville and John P. "Jack" (Lauren) Mack, PhD; cherished Papa of Charlie, Graham and Wesley; brother of late Margaret Jean Mack and Kathleen (Jeff) Kuhn; survived by a loving extended family. Family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. A memorial service will be held at a later date by St. Mark's and All Saint's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to St. Mark's Church or the Buffalo State College Scholarship Foundation for a future scholarship in Jack's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.