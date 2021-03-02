MACK - John Allen Jr.
Passed away February 27, 2021 at the NYS Veteran's Home in Batavia. He is son of the late John Allen Mack Sr. and Dorothy Stockholm Mack Cooley. He was preceded in death by siblings Thomas (Grace) Mack and Ellen Dutton, mother-in-law Pauline Caselli. Cherished husband of Deena Caselli Mack; father of Renee (Jessie) Hamill, Danielle (Wesley) Burgess and Debbie (Keith) Lyons, brother of Michele (Milton) McCullough and Joseph Mack, much loved uncle of Albert (Theresa) LeClerc, father-in-law Dante Caselli Sr., brother-in-law Geoff Dutton, survive along with grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of loved friends. There will be no prior calling hours. An 11 AM Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Sts. Joachim & Anne Parish, 50 East Ave., Attica, 14011. With your safety in mind, the family encourages you to watch the Mass on YouTube Saturday evening by searching John Mack Funeral SS Joachim and Anne Attica. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Joachim & Anne or Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1230 Clinton St., Attica, NY 14011. For more information, please call (585) 591-1212, or to leave a message of condolence, visit http://www.marleyfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.