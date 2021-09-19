Menu
John J. MAKAI
MAKAI - John J.
Age 103, formerly of Delevan, NY, passed away on September 11, 2021. Son of the late Frank and Suzanna (nee Ivan) Makai; husband of the late Helen (nee Csolnoki) Makai; father of John (Jeanne (nee Duffy)) Makai and the late Helen Tomer; brother of the late Frank Makai and Elizabeth Feher; also survived by six grandchildren including Timothy (Holly (nee Krueger)) Makai and Scot (Anne Weisbeck) Makai, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
