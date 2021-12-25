MALOVICH - John, Sr. Of Elma, December 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dianne (nee Korcz) Malovich; devoted father of Michelle (William) Danner and John Malovich Jr.; dear brother of Paul (late Farilynn), Steve (Jeanne), Francis (Donna), late Helen, Barbara, Anthony, Joseph and Katherine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, NY Sunday 11-3 PM, where Prayers will be held Monday at 8 AM and in St. Gabriel Church, Elma at 9 AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Mr. Malovich was an Army veteran and a retired Sergeant with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.
Sending words of sympathy upon the loss of your Dad. I always enjoyed talking with your Mom and Dad...special people. Sorry I can´t attend services..I had a recent fall and not getting out at this time..praying God´s special peace and comfort.