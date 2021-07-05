Menu
John F. MAYER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MAYER - John F.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest July 3rd, 2021. Beloved fiancé of Donna Locke. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Dear Donna, We are so sorry to hear of your beloved John's passing. You two had an amazing relationship and a loving bond that even death can not take away. John, you will be greatly missed. Donna, we as well as the rest of your WNYCPC Family are here for you!
Patricia Moran & Robert Krantz, Jr.
July 8, 2021
How much I wanted to spend more time with you i didn´t feel it was the best. We had great times together and with all of us together so sorry things happened for no reason or we couldn´t be there to support Donna. RIP YardStick
Jeff Kohlman
July 8, 2021
