Dear Donna, We are so sorry to hear of your beloved John's passing. You two had an amazing relationship and a loving bond that even death can not take away. John, you will be greatly missed. Donna, we as well as the rest of your WNYCPC Family are here for you!
Patricia Moran & Robert Krantz, Jr.
July 8, 2021
How much I wanted to spend more time with you i didn´t feel it was the best. We had great times together and with all of us together so sorry things happened for no reason or we couldn´t be there to support Donna. RIP YardStick