" The Lord sets a father in honor over his family, a mother´s guidance He confirms over their children. " Sirach 3 My condolences and prayers to the McHale family in your time of loss. I´m grateful that I met Jack and was able to offer him the sacrament of anointing and pray with him. I´ll will remember him at our Mass at St. Michael´s on Friday at 12:10. May he Rest In Peace.

Fr. Fred Betti SJ Friend September 16, 2021