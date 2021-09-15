Menu
John L. McHALE
McHALE - John L.
September 12, 2021, age 85; beloved husband of 55 years to Kathleen (nee Tronolone) McHale; devoted father of Michael (Kathleen) McHale, Sr., Patrick (Christa) McHale, Erin (Stephen Langton) McHale and Kathleen (Andrew) LoTempio; loving grandfather of Margaret, Mary Grace, Michael Jr., Brendan and Ashley (Benjamin); adored great-grandfather of Miles and Luke; predeceased by siblings Georgiana (late A. Michael) Miller and James McHale; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. At the request of the family, they are politely asking all attending the mass to please wear masks inside the church and practice six feet social distancing. Interment held privately. The mass will also be live streamed and can be watched at https://ssppchurch.com/Our-Church/Live-Stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/ or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/. John was a United States Army Veteran and a Paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
5480 Main St, Williamsville, NY
Our deepest sympathy to you michael and kathy. I know you did him proud mike. I didn´t know he was a paratrooper in the 101st division that´s insane. Would love to hear about that sometime from you!
Carrie and sam
September 19, 2021
" The Lord sets a father in honor over his family, a mother´s guidance He confirms over their children. " Sirach 3 My condolences and prayers to the McHale family in your time of loss. I´m grateful that I met Jack and was able to offer him the sacrament of anointing and pray with him. I´ll will remember him at our Mass at St. Michael´s on Friday at 12:10. May he Rest In Peace.
Fr. Fred Betti SJ
Friend
September 16, 2021
Sending many prayers and condolences to the entire McHale Clan during this difficult time.
Amy Lewandowski Reen
Other
September 15, 2021
Deepest condolences to the McHale family and friends. Sending love and prayers.
Stacey Slichta
Friend
September 15, 2021
Prayers and love to the McHale family. Jack was a very special man, husband, father, and friend. He will be missed by many. We will miss you Jack. I´m sure you will be watching the Bills games with us all.
Cindy and Chris Robinson
Friend
September 15, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 15, 2021
May He Rest in Peace and the Family Be Consoled!
Patrick & Charlotte Segnere
Friend
September 15, 2021
