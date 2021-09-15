McHALE - John L.
September 12, 2021, age 85; beloved husband of 55 years to Kathleen (nee Tronolone) McHale; devoted father of Michael (Kathleen) McHale, Sr., Patrick (Christa) McHale, Erin (Stephen Langton) McHale and Kathleen (Andrew) LoTempio; loving grandfather of Margaret, Mary Grace, Michael Jr., Brendan and Ashley (Benjamin); adored great-grandfather of Miles and Luke; predeceased by siblings Georgiana (late A. Michael) Miller and James McHale; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. At the request of the family, they are politely asking all attending the mass to please wear masks inside the church and practice six feet social distancing. Interment held privately. The mass will also be live streamed and can be watched at https://ssppchurch.com/Our-Church/Live-Stream
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association
at https://www.heart.org/
or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/
. John was a United States Army Veteran and a Paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.