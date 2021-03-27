McKNIGHT - John C. "Jack"
Of Buffalo, NY March 24, 2021. Loving father of Michelle (Martin) Pembleton, Elizabeth (James) Breindel, and Sven McKnight; cherished grandfather of Johnathan, James Jr., Morgan, and Evelyn; dearest son of the late William J. and Annie (nee Blair) McKnight; dear brother of Elizabeth "Linda" (David) Rudd; fond uncle of Jamie and David Rudd. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-4 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will be held 4 PM. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. John was a retired SGT with the US Army and a 20 year employee of the US Postal Service on William St. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.