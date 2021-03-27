Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John C. "Jack" McKNIGHT
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
McKNIGHT - John C. "Jack"
Of Buffalo, NY March 24, 2021. Loving father of Michelle (Martin) Pembleton, Elizabeth (James) Breindel, and Sven McKnight; cherished grandfather of Johnathan, James Jr., Morgan, and Evelyn; dearest son of the late William J. and Annie (nee Blair) McKnight; dear brother of Elizabeth "Linda" (David) Rudd; fond uncle of Jamie and David Rudd. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-4 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will be held 4 PM. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. John was a retired SGT with the US Army and a 20 year employee of the US Postal Service on William St. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Mar
28
Service
4:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.