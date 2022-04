Fr. John was truly a man for others and a man for all seasons. I met John in 1975 when he was transferred from Vietnam where he had been working for Catholic Relief Services (CRS). Upon the fall of VN he was transferred to Indonesia as one of my program assistants. I was the CRS director for Indonesia and served there for 6 years and john worked with me for 3 of those years. When my father died in 1976 he came to my house in Jakarta and said a mass for my father with my family in attendance. I had to catch the first flight just after the mass so there was barely time to say farewell to my family but Fr John took the time to drive with me to the airport to offer genuine consolation in my grief and feelings of guilt not to be at my fathers side before he died.



He was peace maker and he strove to bring peace to the troops and people of VN caught in a bloody and fierce war. In Indonesia his work was centered on rendering compassion within the many programs and projects we implemented throughout the vast archipelago. Over the years after he departed from CRS we stayed in touch and met often and he always had time for a chat , a meal and prayer together. He lived in a cabin in the woods and from that humble abode he wrote, ministered to veterans and gave retreats. I still listen to the series of tapes he made of his talks and sermons. In my lifetime I have worked with many priests but Fr John had a unique ministry and his humility, grace and sincerity was ever present in the faithful and tireless manner that he lived his priesthood. Your legacy lives on Fr John in the lives of those you taught, loved and cared for. Your memory is eternal! Frank Carlin

Francis Carlin Friend June 25, 2021