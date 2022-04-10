MICHALSKI - Hon. John L.
April 5, 2022, age 61. Beloved husband of Susan A. (nee McLellan) Michalski; loving father of Alexandra M., Samantha E., Jacqueline M. and Johnny C. Michalski; dear son of the late Chester X. Jr. and Marcia M. (nee Podsiadlo) Michalski; caring brother of Stephanie, Chet III and Stacy (Patricia Hanavan) Michalski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.