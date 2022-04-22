MUELLER - John George
Of Tonawanda Twp., April 21, 2022. Beloved husband of 66 years to Doris R. Evchich Mueller; dear father of Karen (Michael) Madden, Cathy (Joseph) Radetich; loving grandpa of four grandchildren and Pop Pop of nine great-grandchildren; brother of Robert (Mary Lou) Mueller, Donald (Kathy) Mueller and the late Richard (Mary) Mueller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 2-6 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Monday at 10 PM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Those desiring may send condolences to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 22, 2022.