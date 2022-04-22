MUELLER - John GeorgeOf Tonawanda Twp., April 21, 2022. Beloved husband of 66 years to Doris R. Evchich Mueller; dear father of Karen (Michael) Madden, Cathy (Joseph) Radetich; loving grandpa of four grandchildren and Pop Pop of nine great-grandchildren; brother of Robert (Mary Lou) Mueller, Donald (Kathy) Mueller and the late Richard (Mary) Mueller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 2-6 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Monday at 10 PM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Those desiring may send condolences to