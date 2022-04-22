Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John George MUELLER
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 24 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MUELLER - John George
Of Tonawanda Twp., April 21, 2022. Beloved husband of 66 years to Doris R. Evchich Mueller; dear father of Karen (Michael) Madden, Cathy (Joseph) Radetich; loving grandpa of four grandchildren and Pop Pop of nine great-grandchildren; brother of Robert (Mary Lou) Mueller, Donald (Kathy) Mueller and the late Richard (Mary) Mueller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 2-6 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Monday at 10 PM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Those desiring may send condolences to
www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Apr
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's R.C. Church
Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.