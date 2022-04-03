Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John P. "Big John" MULLETT
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Mass
Apr, 4 2022
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Church
Send Flowers
MULLETT - John P. "Big John"
Of Depew, April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Rassler) Mullett; devoted father of Mary Ann (Tom) Hartzell, John Michael (June) Mullett, James (Rebecca) Mullett, late Robert Mullett, Lee Ann (George) Haas and Rick (Sharon) Baldwin; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Madeleine Mullett. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, Monday, April 4, 2022 at 9 AM. John was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #17. Please visit Mr. Mullett's tribute page at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Memorial Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.