MULLETT - John P. "Big John"
Of Depew, April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Rassler) Mullett; devoted father of Mary Ann (Tom) Hartzell, John Michael (June) Mullett, James (Rebecca) Mullett, late Robert Mullett, Lee Ann (George) Haas and Rick (Sharon) Baldwin; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Madeleine Mullett. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, Monday, April 4, 2022 at 9 AM. John was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #17. Please visit Mr. Mullett's tribute page at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.