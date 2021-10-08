Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John L. "Jack" MYERS Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
MYERS - John L., Jr. "Jack"
Of East Aurora/Elma, NY. October 2, 2021, age 77 after a valiant battle with esophageal cancer. Loving husband of 56 years of the late Maryann H. Myers; dearest father of Jennifer (Thomas) LaGrou and Amy Myers; beloved grandfather of Sara, Tessa and Angela LaGrou, Aiden and Aurora Foster; dearest brother of Mary Rita (William) McMahon, Thomas (Roberta) Myers, Michael (Concetta) Myers, James Myers and Joy (Edward) Kicinski; cherished son of the late John Sr. and Mary Rita Myers. Family present for visitation Saturday, October 9, from 3-7 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 10, at 3 PM. Memorials may be made in Jack's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East Aurora, NY
Oct
10
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East Aurora, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry for your loss prayers coming your way to all the Myers family and friends. We were happy to spend some time with Jack when he visited MaryRita and Bill in Florida. RIP Jack
Joe and Carol Mullins
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results