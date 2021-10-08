MYERS - John L., Jr. "Jack"
Of East Aurora/Elma, NY. October 2, 2021, age 77 after a valiant battle with esophageal cancer. Loving husband of 56 years of the late Maryann H. Myers; dearest father of Jennifer (Thomas) LaGrou and Amy Myers; beloved grandfather of Sara, Tessa and Angela LaGrou, Aiden and Aurora Foster; dearest brother of Mary Rita (William) McMahon, Thomas (Roberta) Myers, Michael (Concetta) Myers, James Myers and Joy (Edward) Kicinski; cherished son of the late John Sr. and Mary Rita Myers. Family present for visitation Saturday, October 9, from 3-7 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 10, at 3 PM. Memorials may be made in Jack's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.