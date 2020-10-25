FAULRING - John N.

Of Springville, NY, October 21, 2020. Survived by his wife, Martha (Ramming); his sons, Eric (Carnie) and Benjamin; grandchildren, Aram, Nairi and Ani; brother, Jerry of Maryland; sister, Mary Ann (Tom) Kreuder of North Boston, NY; nieces and nephews. John was a retired custom builder and remodeler in the South Towns area. John enjoyed fine woodworking, working in his woods and making maple syrup. He was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Boston NY. Funeral Services private. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., Hamburg, NY.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.