MOGAVERO - John N.
August 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Lynnette A. (nee Chamberg) Mogavero; dearest father of the late Lem C. Mogavero, Glenn R. (Kelly L.) Mogavero, Maria T. (Kyle J.) Conboy, Philip M. Mogavero, Paul A. (Lyn M.) Mogavero, Tina A. Mogavero, Catherine E. (Brian H.) Barnes and Joseph N. (Jenny L.) Mogavero; devoted grandfather to Benjamin, Mia, Daniel, Madeline, Acadia, Emma, Charles, Cassia, Olivia, Michael, Roman and Edith; dear brother of the late Nicholas J. (survived by Eleanor) and the late Benjamin Mogavero; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, August 28th from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 18 Greenwood Place at Grant Street, Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.