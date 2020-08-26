Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John N. MOGAVERO
MOGAVERO - John N.
August 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Lynnette A. (nee Chamberg) Mogavero; dearest father of the late Lem C. Mogavero, Glenn R. (Kelly L.) Mogavero, Maria T. (Kyle J.) Conboy, Philip M. Mogavero, Paul A. (Lyn M.) Mogavero, Tina A. Mogavero, Catherine E. (Brian H.) Barnes and Joseph N. (Jenny L.) Mogavero; devoted grandfather to Benjamin, Mia, Daniel, Madeline, Acadia, Emma, Charles, Cassia, Olivia, Michael, Roman and Edith; dear brother of the late Nicholas J. (survived by Eleanor) and the late Benjamin Mogavero; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, August 28th from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 18 Greenwood Place at Grant Street, Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.