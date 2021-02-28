NACHREINER - John
Of East Aurora at the age of 91 on February 13th, 2021. Dear husband of Margaret (nee Dalton) Nachreiner; father of Michael Nachreiner; dear friend of Cindy Yetter; and also his fellow parishioners at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 231 McKinley Pkwy., South Buffalo where the Funeral Mass will be held Monday at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Mr. Nachreiner was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Please share your condolences online at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.