John W. NEDIMYER
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
NEDIMYER - John W.
Of Eden, NY, December 30, 2021. Devoted husband of the late Catherine (Ruggiere); loving father of John (Margaret), Michael (Catherine), Jerome (Elizabeth) Nedimyer, Anne Kelly, William, Mark (Regina) Nedimyer and Barbara (John) Warner; grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of 17; brother of James (Gloria), Joyce (Arthur) Lightner, late Joseph, Janet McNelis, Jay and Julia Waite. Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Wednesday at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, 2724 W. Church St., Eden, followed by a Funeral Service Thursday at 11 AM in the First Baptist Church of Eden, 2809 East Church St., Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Live streamed funeral and words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
