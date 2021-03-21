Menu
John J. NIEDZIALOWSKI
1968 - 2021
NIEDZIALOWSKI - John J.
Of Lockport, NY, born April 20, 1968 and passed March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Kim (Nowacki); dear father of Bradley and Ryan; loving son of Katherine (Soos) and John Niedzialowski; brother of Susan (Daniel) Topliffe; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 24 at 11 AM at St. Timothy's Church, 563 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy's Church
563 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY
Dear Kim and family I´m so so sorry for your loss. He was a Dear friend . John, Tim and myself were all hired within days of each other, I think we all got along so well because we always put family first. I know how much he loved you and the boys. I pray for you and the family thru this most difficult time. Love Ron
Ron Ciminelli
March 24, 2021
