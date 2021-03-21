NIEDZIALOWSKI - John J.
Of Lockport, NY, born April 20, 1968 and passed March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Kim (Nowacki); dear father of Bradley and Ryan; loving son of Katherine (Soos) and John Niedzialowski; brother of Susan (Daniel) Topliffe; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 24 at 11 AM at St. Timothy's Church, 563 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.