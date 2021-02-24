NOVICK - John M. Age 78, of Clifton Park, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021. John is survived by his wife Teresa Novick; siblings, Conrad Novick and Melissa Stodgell; daughters, Laura (Sam) Bonacorsi, and Nancy Needham; five grandchildren, and a vast network of family and friends. A Memorial Service for John will be held at a future date.
Funeral services provided by:
Catricala Funeral Home Inc. - Clifton Park
John Novick.
Quite the man.
Quite the worker.
One of the very Best.
I am thankful to have known and worked with him.
May he Rest in Peace.
Condolences to his family.
Joe Scalzo
March 4, 2021
My sincere sympathy to all family and friends.
John was a good man, a smart man, a funny man.
God bless him.
Lawrence Rockefeller
February 24, 2021
John was one of a kind. The memories I have of John and me as co-workers in the 80´s will be with both of us in Heaven. We worked hard and had lots of fun and laughs together. Yesterday, I was just telling my wife a story, one of many, about John and me in NY city on one of our many work visits. God Bless you, John, I know He blessed me with your friendship.