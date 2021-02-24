John was one of a kind. The memories I have of John and me as co-workers in the 80´s will be with both of us in Heaven. We worked hard and had lots of fun and laughs together. Yesterday, I was just telling my wife a story, one of many, about John and me in NY city on one of our many work visits. God Bless you, John, I know He blessed me with your friendship.

Rob Smith February 24, 2021