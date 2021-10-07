NOWAK - John P., Jr.
October 4, 2021. Dear father of John J.C. Nowak; loving son of John P. Nowak, Sr. and the late Shirley Nowak; loving companion of Jeannine Waples; also survived by his former spouse Paulette Byrne and many loving family and friends. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.