John P. NOWAK Jr.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
NOWAK - John P., Jr.
October 4, 2021. Dear father of John J.C. Nowak; loving son of John P. Nowak, Sr. and the late Shirley Nowak; loving companion of Jeannine Waples; also survived by his former spouse Paulette Byrne and many loving family and friends. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
