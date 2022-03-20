O'DAY - John I.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Theresa M. (nee Marzec) O'Day; loving father of Domenique O'Day, Jeanne d'Arc O'Day, Cathleen (Paul Becker) O'Day, Francis (Rachel Nati) O'Day, Carolyn (Ruben) Portillo and the late John O'Day III; cherished grandfather of James Magyar, Noel O'Day, Ryan, Aidan and Brendan Becker and the late Chloe O'Day; dear brother of William (late Martha) O'Day, James O'Day, Peter (Alice) O'Day, Jeanne O'Day, Terence (Mary Ann) O'Day and the late Thomas O'Day. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.