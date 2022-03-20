My dear Jeanne, Nicque, Cathy, and Frank, Your father was a star of a human - a genius, a gas, a man who shared his insights and generosity so happily and with such humour. John made me warmly, truly welcome in your home - I remember how profoundly lucky that made me feel. He was beautiful; you are all beautiful. Sending blessings and good vibes your ways. Love, Bob

Bob Basil Friend March 22, 2022