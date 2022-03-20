Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John I. O'DAY
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
O'DAY - John I.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Theresa M. (nee Marzec) O'Day; loving father of Domenique O'Day, Jeanne d'Arc O'Day, Cathleen (Paul Becker) O'Day, Francis (Rachel Nati) O'Day, Carolyn (Ruben) Portillo and the late John O'Day III; cherished grandfather of James Magyar, Noel O'Day, Ryan, Aidan and Brendan Becker and the late Chloe O'Day; dear brother of William (late Martha) O'Day, James O'Day, Peter (Alice) O'Day, Jeanne O'Day, Terence (Mary Ann) O'Day and the late Thomas O'Day. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Mar
25
Service
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY
Mar
25
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
2900 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My dear Jeanne, Nicque, Cathy, and Frank, Your father was a star of a human - a genius, a gas, a man who shared his insights and generosity so happily and with such humour. John made me warmly, truly welcome in your home - I remember how profoundly lucky that made me feel. He was beautiful; you are all beautiful. Sending blessings and good vibes your ways. Love, Bob
Bob Basil
Friend
March 22, 2022
Terry, You have my deepest sympathy. I will keep you and the family in prayer.
Denise Y McClendon
March 21, 2022
Our sympathy to your family from a West Oakwood Place Buffalo neighbor and St Mark
Paul Riester
March 20, 2022
Terri, We are so sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeff and Jeannine Jackson
Friend
March 20, 2022
My Deepest Sympathy to the Family
Marcia Kumiega
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results