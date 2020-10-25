Menu
John P. BEVERLY
BEVERLY - John P.
Of East Aurora, NY, age 94, died October 23, 2020, after a long and full life. He was married to the late Nancy Schum Beverly for 44 years, until she died after a long illness. After this, he shared adventures with Jocile Johnson and then Margaret Liddle. He is survived by his daughter, Joan Beverly; and sons Peter (Nancy Coblich), and David (Laura Short) Beverly; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Jean McManus (Bill Whitford); uncle of Lizbeth (Elliott Hall), Laurel McManus (Michael Pierce), Cheryl (Mark Gulczynski), and Rick (Lorrie) Grey. Preceaded in death by nephews Kevin McManus and Roger (Debbie) Grey; and most of his coffee buddies and cousins, with whom he loved to share fish stories about the big one that got away. John was a WWII Army Air Corp veteran. There will be a private interment with family at Collins Center Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions let up, and those who are out of state can come easily. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to thenatureconservancysupport.nature.org. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
