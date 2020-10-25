BEVERLY - John P.
Of East Aurora, NY, age 94, died October 23, 2020, after a long and full life. He was married to the late Nancy Schum Beverly for 44 years, until she died after a long illness. After this, he shared adventures with Jocile Johnson and then Margaret Liddle. He is survived by his daughter, Joan Beverly; and sons Peter (Nancy Coblich), and David (Laura Short) Beverly; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Jean McManus (Bill Whitford); uncle of Lizbeth (Elliott Hall), Laurel McManus (Michael Pierce), Cheryl (Mark Gulczynski), and Rick (Lorrie) Grey. Preceaded in death by nephews Kevin McManus and Roger (Debbie) Grey; and most of his coffee buddies and cousins, with whom he loved to share fish stories about the big one that got away. John was a WWII Army Air Corp veteran. There will be a private interment with family at Collins Center Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions let up, and those who are out of state can come easily. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to thenatureconservancysupport.nature.org
. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.woodfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.