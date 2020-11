BREIER - John P., Jr. "Jack"Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Sachs) Breier; devoted father of Julie (Frank) Relosky, John Peter Breier III, Jennifer (late David) Mages, Andrew (Sharon) Breier and the late Kymm (David) Klepas; cherished grandfather of Michael (Crystal), Douglas (Emma), Elizabeth (Jim), Johnna (Richard), Natassia (Nathan), Gavin, Haley (Brady), Molly and seven great-grandchildren; loving son of the late John and Anna Breier Sr.; dear brother of the late Phyllis (late Jeff) Davis and the late Marianne (late Hank) Kelsey; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mr. Breier was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps 55-58. Jack was a proud 23 year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department and retired from Rescue 1. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNREAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com