John P. BREIER Jr.
BREIER - John P., Jr. "Jack"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Sachs) Breier; devoted father of Julie (Frank) Relosky, John Peter Breier III, Jennifer (late David) Mages, Andrew (Sharon) Breier and the late Kymm (David) Klepas; cherished grandfather of Michael (Crystal), Douglas (Emma), Elizabeth (Jim), Johnna (Richard), Natassia (Nathan), Gavin, Haley (Brady), Molly and seven great-grandchildren; loving son of the late John and Anna Breier Sr.; dear brother of the late Phyllis (late Jeff) Davis and the late Marianne (late Hank) Kelsey; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mr. Breier was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps 55-58. Jack was a proud 23 year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department and retired from Rescue 1. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNREAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
