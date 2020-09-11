BUNCH - John P. "Johnny"
Of Alden, entered into rest on September 3, 2020, at the age of 72 after heart complications. Born November, 1947, in Alden, he was the son of the late John and Mary Bunch; beloved husband of Chris (nee Loudenslager) Bunch; devoted father of Tom (late Sherry) Bunch, Cindy (Bill) Cousins, Timothy Bunch, Dale Bunch, Jessica Wiech and the late Jessie Bunch; treasured grandfather of David, Emily, Lupita, Charlie and Paul; dear brother of Eileen (Bruce) Barron, Larry (Barb) Bunch and Kathleen (Jim) Scotland; also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. John was a big animal lover and had five rambunctious and lovable dogs. You could usually find his sidekick Skeeter at his side, following him everywhere he went. Mr. Bunch was an active member of the Erie County Sheriff's Office as a Reserve Deputy. He enjoyed working security at all the Bill's games and interacting with all the fans. John was also an active member of the Italian American Police Association and enjoyed being at all the events with his many great friends. Mr. Bunch owned and operated Majestic Pools and Spas. He started the pool business in 1968 and his passion was being on the job every day digging pools for the residents of Buffalo, NY. Not one pool would be dug without his hand print, it was what he truly loved to do. He was a true artist on the excavator and impressed everyone that ever got to see him in action digging a pool or operating one of his machines. At 72 years old he was still digging pools 6 days a week, doing what he loved. A memorial will be held at The Wings Meeting Place, 3964 California Rd., Orchard Park, at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.