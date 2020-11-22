ROETZER - John P. "Jack"
November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sally A. Roetzer (nee Tuyn); loving father of Mary C. Ptak and Jack M. (Carla) Roetzer; cherished grandfather of Jennifer L. (Bryant) Schneider and Kiersten A. (Jason) Ferguson; also survived by three loving nephews. Jack was a member of the National Guard, a volunteer firefighter, retired member of the National Ski Patrol and proud member of Springville Country Club. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. If desired, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.