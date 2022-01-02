PAPAJ - John M.

Of South Bend, Indiana (formerly Buffalo, NY) passed away December 20, 2021, at age of 84. Beloved husband of Marian Papaj; loving father of his children from his first marriage, Norman (Kimberly) Papaj, David (Holly) Papaj, James Papaj, Amy (Eric) Cunningham; devoted grandfather of Kristen, Renee, Kevin, Danielle Papaj, and Brady Cunningham. John served honorably in the U.S. Navy. John retired from General Motors in Tonawanda, NY, dedicating that retirement to the University of Notre Dame, where he served the community for over twenty years. A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.