PAPAJ - John M. Of South Bend, Indiana (formerly Buffalo, NY) passed away December 20, 2021, at age of 84. Beloved husband of Marian Papaj; loving father of his children from his first marriage, Norman (Kimberly) Papaj, David (Holly) Papaj, James Papaj, Amy (Eric) Cunningham; devoted grandfather of Kristen, Renee, Kevin, Danielle Papaj, and Brady Cunningham. John served honorably in the U.S. Navy. John retired from General Motors in Tonawanda, NY, dedicating that retirement to the University of Notre Dame, where he served the community for over twenty years. A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
I am sad to hear of Uncle John's passing. I thought of him when I watched Notre Dame play on TV, and rooted all the more for them. From the ND fight song: "Send the volley cheer on high, Shake down the thunder from the sky." Uncle John will surely be up there, helping to send thunder towards South Bend.
Dan Papaj
Family
January 3, 2022
Very saddened to hear about Uncle John´s passing. We are so glad he was able to follow and live his dream
Elaine and Mike Polino
Family
January 2, 2022
"I was saddened to hear that Uncle John passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family."