PASINSKI - John L.February 22, 2021; beloved husband of Barbara (nee Davidson); devoted father of Timothy (Theresa), William and late Melissa Pasinski; loving grandfather of Holly, Jorden, and William Jr.; fond great-grandfather of two great-granddaughters; dearest brother of Sandy (late Ray) Fox; uncle of Casey (Sandra) Pasinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday 3-6 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Condolences at www.Pietszak.com