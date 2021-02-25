Menu
John L. PASINSKI
PASINSKI - John L.
February 22, 2021; beloved husband of Barbara (nee Davidson); devoted father of Timothy (Theresa), William and late Melissa Pasinski; loving grandfather of Holly, Jorden, and William Jr.; fond great-grandfather of two great-granddaughters; dearest brother of Sandy (late Ray) Fox; uncle of Casey (Sandra) Pasinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday 3-6 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Service
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
I miss you John with our backyard chats and your garden. I know you have a beautiful garden in heaven.
RAYMOND MICHAEL RAFANOWICZ
Friend
February 18, 2022
T & T, hope your hearts heal for all that was ever lost to you!
Veronica Hoock
Sister
March 3, 2021
Rest in peace my friend. I'm sure there is a place in heaven for your garden. Say hello to Carolyn for me. I'll miss our chats in the yard.
RAYMOND M RAFANOWICZ
February 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
February 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Francine Benzel
Classmate
February 24, 2021
