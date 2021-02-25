PASINSKI - John L.
February 22, 2021; beloved husband of Barbara (nee Davidson); devoted father of Timothy (Theresa), William and late Melissa Pasinski; loving grandfather of Holly, Jorden, and William Jr.; fond great-grandfather of two great-granddaughters; dearest brother of Sandy (late Ray) Fox; uncle of Casey (Sandra) Pasinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday 3-6 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.