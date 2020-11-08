SHEA - John Patrick "Jack"
November 5, 2020. Husband of Patricia; son of the late John J. and Delia (McNamara) Shea; father of Coleen Danzi, Michael (Angela) Shea, late Eileen Shea, Brian (Magda) Shea and Mary Clare (Patrick) Hourihan; brother of Eileen (Tom) Sheehy, late Delia Ann Shea, and Teresa Shea; grandfather of Ryan, Laura and Ashley Danzi, Connor and Michael Bradshaw, Tyler and Thalia Shea and Jack and Brady Shea; great-grandfather of two; uncle of Brigid (Paul) Ryan and Maura (John) Siano; also survived by many cousins. Jack was a graduate of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary School, Father Baker High School, and Empire State College. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was retired employee of the Buffalo Creek Railroad, Conrail; he was retired from the City of Buffalo Department of Streets, and the Department of Parks as Director of Recreation. No Prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Church Thursday at 11 AM. Masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.THMcCarthyFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.