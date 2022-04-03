Menu
Buffalo News
John PELLITIERI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
PELLITIERI - John
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest March 18, 2022. Beloved father of Denise (Rick Topinko) Pellitieri and the late John (Kerrie Heffernan) Pellitieri; cherished stepfather of James Park; adored grandfather of Tyler Bush, Ryker and Callan Topinko; adored son of the late John and Patricia Pellitieri; loving brother of Pamela (Patrick) McNamara, Toby (Tom) Pellitieri-DiStefano and Jennifer (Victor) Casiano; also survived by loved nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Avenue, Tonawanda, Saturday, April 9th, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
