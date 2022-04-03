PELLITIERI - John
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest March 18, 2022. Beloved father of Denise (Rick Topinko) Pellitieri and the late John (Kerrie Heffernan) Pellitieri; cherished stepfather of James Park; adored grandfather of Tyler Bush, Ryker and Callan Topinko; adored son of the late John and Patricia Pellitieri; loving brother of Pamela (Patrick) McNamara, Toby (Tom) Pellitieri-DiStefano and Jennifer (Victor) Casiano; also survived by loved nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Avenue, Tonawanda, Saturday, April 9th, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.