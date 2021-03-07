PETERS - John
Age 83, March 2nd, 2021 of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Ziemer) Peters; devoted father of Lisa (Jeff) Petko, Jennifer, Joann (Anthony) LaBella and Amy (Alan Donatelli) Peters; adored grandfather of Beth, Ben, Andres, Ava, Leo, Lucas and Tess; dear brother of the late Joan, Toni and Frank; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions private Funeral Services. To leave a online condolence please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.