John PIZZUTI
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
PIZZUTI - John
September 20, 1938 - March 30, 2022. Survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Santa Canzoneri. Beloved father of Anthony (Lisa), Stephen, John, Jr., Anita (Mark) Smith. Grandfather of Jim, Tina, Tony, Jr., Alyssa, Angela and Santina. Great-grandfather to Maddie, Carter and Isla; many siblings, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Tuesday, from 1:00 PM-4:30 PM, with a Funeral Service to immediately follow.Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
