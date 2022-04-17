PODKOWA - John A.
Of Buffalo, NY, April 12, 2022. Loving companion of Camille Tirone; loving son of the late Zigmund F. and Gloria R. (Raczyk) Podkowa; brother of Robert M. (Susan) and the late Michael Podkowa; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.