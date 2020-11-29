Menu
John R. CARPENTER
CARPENTER - John R. "Jack"
November 25, 2020, age 69, beloved husband of Donna E. (nee Hobel) Carpenter; devoted father of Carianne (David) Reif, Cristie (Chris) Bandelian and Jaclynn Crawford; loving grandfather of twelve grandchildren and soon to be greatgrandfather; dearest brother of Fred (Barbara) Carpenter, Paul (Sandy) Carpenter, and Bonnie Zubler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
