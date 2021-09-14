RAICHEL - John S. Of Lancaster, September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Tabaczynski); devoted father of Timothy (Maureen), Jill Galenski, Patrick and Jeffrey (Tammy); loving grandfather of Jennifer, Brian, Nicole, Tyler, Jacob and John; predeceased by sisters and brothers, survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Wednesday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, Thursday at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. Mr. Raichel was a Knight of St. John, Past Chief and life member of the Twin District Fire Department, a retired Letter Carrier and a member of NALC Branch #3.
Dear Aunt Diane and all my wonderful cousins, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Uncle John. He will always hold a very special place in my heart. Wishing you loads of wonderful memories.I know he lives on in our hearts. I can´t make the funeral but hope to get out to see you this Fall
xo
Sue
Susan Wolski
September 15, 2021
Dear Aunt Diane, Tim & Maureen, Jill, Pat, Jeff & Tammy,
It´s hard to say so long to someone as wonderful as Uncle John, but my hope is that we will meet again in heaven. Praying for peace and comfort.
Hebrews 13:14
For here we have no lasting city, but we seek the city that is to come.
Love, Dave & Donna
Dave Wolski
September 14, 2021
Dear Diane and Family, we are so sorry to hear of your loss of John. May he rest in Peace. May your family receive some comfort that John is in a better place.
Jim and Nancy Bulera from Philly
September 14, 2021
Dear Diane and family, I'm so sorry to hear of John's passing, he was such a nice guy and always had something nice to say. He'll forever be "my mailman". I'm away or I'd be there myself, take care.
Kathy Samulski Edwards
September 14, 2021
I had the honor to work with John for 21 years at the Lancaster post office and also become his friend. He was the example on how to work hard and be honest and respectful to everyone. He will be missed by all. God comfort his family and give John eternal rest. Jim