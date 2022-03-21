REED - John J.

March 20, 2022, age 89, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 55 years to Sylvia E. (nee Nowaczyk) Reed; dearest father of Steven Reed and Timothy Reed; son of the late Joseph and H. Gertrude (nee Karney) Reed; brother of Joseph and the late Donald Reed; brother-in-law of Joseph (Marie) Nowaczyk; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, March 22nd, from 2-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at St. John Gualbert Church, at 10:30 AM (Please assemble at Church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Reed served in the U.S. Marines Corps. Member of George F. Lamm Post and a retiree of Ford Motor Co. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.