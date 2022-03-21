Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John J. REED
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Mar, 23 2022
10:30a.m.
St. John Gualbert Church
Send Flowers
REED - John J.
March 20, 2022, age 89, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 55 years to Sylvia E. (nee Nowaczyk) Reed; dearest father of Steven Reed and Timothy Reed; son of the late Joseph and H. Gertrude (nee Karney) Reed; brother of Joseph and the late Donald Reed; brother-in-law of Joseph (Marie) Nowaczyk; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, March 22nd, from 2-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at St. John Gualbert Church, at 10:30 AM (Please assemble at Church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Reed served in the U.S. Marines Corps. Member of George F. Lamm Post and a retiree of Ford Motor Co. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Gualbert Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.