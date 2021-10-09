Menu
John M. RINK
RINK - John M.
October 6, 2021, age 56. Beloved son of the late Teddy and Agnes (nee Kerwin) Rink; caring brother of Joan (William) DeMartinis; dear uncle of Michael DeMartinis and Jill (James) Hildick; adored great-uncle of William, Nicholas, Andrew and Matthew; also survived by his group home family on South Chapel Street, Gowanda, NY. There will not be prior visitation. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Andrew Church
1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore, NY
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
With my deepest sympathy Joan and family. john was a special person and I will always remember the times spent at Myrtle Beach. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lauren Poveromo
October 11, 2021
