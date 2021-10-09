RINK - John M.
October 6, 2021, age 56. Beloved son of the late Teddy and Agnes (nee Kerwin) Rink; caring brother of Joan (William) DeMartinis; dear uncle of Michael DeMartinis and Jill (James) Hildick; adored great-uncle of William, Nicholas, Andrew and Matthew; also survived by his group home family on South Chapel Street, Gowanda, NY. There will not be prior visitation. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.