Passed away on September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late June (Fecteau) Roth; dear father of Dirk (Jule) Roth, Kevin Roth and the late John Roth; loving grandfather of Dirk (Lucy) Roth Jr.; loving companion of Joann Howes; son of the late John and Marian Roth; brother of Alfred "Butch" (Bonnie) Franco. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, from 5-8:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 8:00 PM. A private Burial Service will be held at St. Matthew's Cemetery, flowers are gratefully declined, Jack was a member of the Cazenovia Golf Club Hall of Fame. Share online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM