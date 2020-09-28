Menu
John "Jack" ROTH
ROTH - John "Jack"
Passed away on September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late June (Fecteau) Roth; dear father of Dirk (Jule) Roth, Kevin Roth and the late John Roth; loving grandfather of Dirk (Lucy) Roth Jr.; loving companion of Joann Howes; son of the late John and Marian Roth; brother of Alfred "Butch" (Bonnie) Franco. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, from 5-8:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 8:00 PM. A private Burial Service will be held at St. Matthew's Cemetery, flowers are gratefully declined, Jack was a member of the Cazenovia Golf Club Hall of Fame. Share online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2020.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Sep
30
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
