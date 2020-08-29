DREXELIUS - John S.
Of Old Forge, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, August 25, 2020. Son of the late Robert F. Drexelius Sr. and Barbara (nee Hoffreiter) Drexelius; brother of Robert F. Drexelius Jr. of South Carolina, Richard E. Drexelius, Barbara Drexelius Yensan and the late Bernice Drexelius. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John Neumann Chapel, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, Monday at 9:30 AM. "I Lived, I Died and Had a Great Journey with a Loving Family and Friends and Now Onto The Greatest Adventure off All". Please be mindful of social distancing and face masks required. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.