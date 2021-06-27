SALERNO - John Sr.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Theresa A. Salerno (nee Zoda); devoted father of Mari Lou (Steven) Suffoletto and John (Theresa) Salerno; adored grandfather of Tina (Dean) Mesi, Michelle (Michael) Zegaczewski, Anthony (fiancée Kelly) Salerno, and Lindsey, Kelley and Michael Salerno; cherished great-grandfather of Marissa, Angelina, Isabella and Russell Mesi, and Myla and Kalyn Zegaczewski; loving son of the late Joe and Mary Salerno; dear brother of Russell (Phyllis) Salerno, Linda (Ken) Schmitz and Dennis (Judy) Salerno. John is also survived by many dear friends and other relatives. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY, Thursday at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Your condolences and memories may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.