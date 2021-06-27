Menu
John SALERNO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SALERNO - John Sr.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Theresa A. Salerno (nee Zoda); devoted father of Mari Lou (Steven) Suffoletto and John (Theresa) Salerno; adored grandfather of Tina (Dean) Mesi, Michelle (Michael) Zegaczewski, Anthony (fiancée Kelly) Salerno, and Lindsey, Kelley and Michael Salerno; cherished great-grandfather of Marissa, Angelina, Isabella and Russell Mesi, and Myla and Kalyn Zegaczewski; loving son of the late Joe and Mary Salerno; dear brother of Russell (Phyllis) Salerno, Linda (Ken) Schmitz and Dennis (Judy) Salerno. John is also survived by many dear friends and other relatives. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY, Thursday at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Your condolences and memories may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
DENNIS AND JUDY SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS OF YOUR LOVED ONE. IT IS VERY HARD WHEN WE LOSE A SIBLING. WE HAVE MEMORIES OF THEM GROWING UP THRU THE YEARS WE SHARED, WITH OUR PARENTS......RIP JOHN SAL AND BARBARA AROMOLA
salvatore Aromola
Family
June 30, 2021
