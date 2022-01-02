SCHULTZ - John H., "Jack" December 25, 2021. Lifelong resident of Hoover Beach. Beloved husband of 65 years to Barbara (Bos); devoted father of Debbie (Butch) Wanderlich, Jackie (Bryon) Caboot, John C. (Dale) and David (Denise Bienko); cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of five; loving brother of Herbert (Myra), Mary (John) Ruppert, Thomas (Donna) and the late Jerome (late Brenda); also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
What a great man who I will miss tremendously. A wonderful neighbor and friend. God bless you in Heaven, Jack.
Michelle Hartman
Friend
January 7, 2022
Sorry for your loss
Ann McMullen Maurice
Other
January 4, 2022
We were saddened to hear of Jack's passing. Our prayers and love are with all of you. Please let us know at when the celebration of life will be.
Bruce and Heidi Mack
January 3, 2022
My heart is broken over the loss of my brother. He was the best brother! Helping others and never asking anything in return. Always there for me. I miss him so much, but I have beautiful memories to store in my heart. Rest gently in the arms of the Angels.
Mary Ruppert
January 3, 2022
I love you Dad
Jackie
Family
January 2, 2022
Boyfriend, you will be missed by us greatly and you have been my friend for over 50 years and Richard's for many years. You were one great guy and a good dear friend. We will miss coming home to Hamburg and visiting you and Barbara, whom I call my sister. Your friendship and care meant much to us. RIP our friend, our brother in Christ. You are always in our hearts.
Richard and Joyce Morgan
Friend
January 2, 2022
Prayers he will Rest In Peace and those he left behind will also find peace. A great guy who will be sadly missed.