SEEL - John J. Jr., "Skip"

72, of Schenectady, NY, died February 18, 2021, after a long illness. He was born May 16, 1948, in Buffalo, NY, the son of late Helen (Zeinz) and John J. Seel. He was the oldest of four siblings. He is survived by his daughters Michelle Chyka, Renee (Timothy) Marciniak and three grandchildren. Dear brother of Richard (Denise), Mary Jo Picone, Timothy (Kathleen) and Christopher (Bonnie). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John has been laid to rest at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Memorial Park, Albany, NY. A Mass will be held in his honor at St. Andrew's RC Church, Kenmore, on May 16, 2021.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.