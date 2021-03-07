Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John J. "Skip" SEEL Jr.
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
SEEL - John J. Jr., "Skip"
72, of Schenectady, NY, died February 18, 2021, after a long illness. He was born May 16, 1948, in Buffalo, NY, the son of late Helen (Zeinz) and John J. Seel. He was the oldest of four siblings. He is survived by his daughters Michelle Chyka, Renee (Timothy) Marciniak and three grandchildren. Dear brother of Richard (Denise), Mary Jo Picone, Timothy (Kathleen) and Christopher (Bonnie). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John has been laid to rest at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Memorial Park, Albany, NY. A Mass will be held in his honor at St. Andrew's RC Church, Kenmore, on May 16, 2021.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
16
Service
St. Andrew's RC Church
Kenmore, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Carol and Bob
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results