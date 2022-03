SENNOTT - John R. "Jack"

Born November 28, 1938, to John E. and Catherine (Geise) Sennott; died on July 26, 2021. He is survived by Joan Mantelli, his beloved life partner of 50 years; stepdaughter, Leslie (Robert) Henkel; grandson, Matthew Henkel; sisters, Rita Juszczak (Sennott) and Patricia (Edward) Skulski; predeceased siblings, Kathryn (Ken) Meyer, Jerry Sennott, Carol (Roger) Wagner and Joseph (Yvonne) Sennott. Many loving nieces and nephews. A private interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Bowmansville, NY at a future date.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.