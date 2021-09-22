Menu
John H. "Jack" SENTZ
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SENTZ - John H. "Jack"
Entered into rest September 20, 2021, peacefully after a long fight with Parkinson's Disease. Beloved husband of Janet H. (nee Pitzonka) Sentz. Devoted father of Beth (Ramiro) Mireles, MD and John Sentz. Cherished grandfather of Jose, Elena and Ricardo Mireles; Olivia and Emma Sentz. Loving son of the late George and Catherine (nee Hogenkamp). Dear brother of the late George (Clara) Sentz, late Lorraine Darrow, Kathleen (James) Powers, and Jerome (Carol) Sentz. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY, on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 3-8 PM. Per family request, please wear a mask. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette's Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, please make contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Association of W.N.Y. in John's honor. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Hamburg, NY. Please share memories and online condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John was a good man who will be missed by all that knew him. God bless
Ron and Diane Golata (Bob passed away 2/2/2020)
September 22, 2021
