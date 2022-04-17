Menu
John R. "Jack" SHANOR Jr.
SHANOR - John R., Jr. "Jack"
April 7, 2022, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Susan R. (nee Sanscrainte) Shanor; devoted father of John R. (Renee) Shanor, III and the late James M. (Kathleen) Shanor and the late Richard (late Genelle) Shanor; loving grandfather of Nichole (Michael) Glimer, Jessica (Michael) Zwelling, Joseph Shanor, Thomas Shanor, Aren (Luciano) Ladelfa, and Richard Shanor; adored great-grandfather of Natalie, Rebecca, Elrie, Luciano, Madalyn, Brantley, and Vincenzo; predeceased by his siblings, Gordon Shanor, Leonard Shanor and Gladys (late Raymond) Jaskowiak; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11 AM to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at River Oaks Golf Club, 201 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, 6400 Sheridan Dr., Suite 320, Buffalo, NY 14221 or the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706. Arrangements by Anthony E. Greco, GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Jack was a United States Navy Veteran and the Owner and Operator of Shanor Electric Supply, Inc. Share memories and condolences on Jack's Tribute Page at GRECOFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
