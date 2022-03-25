SHEVLET - John R. "Jack"
Entered into rest Monday, March 21, 2022 at age 96. Loving companion of 40 years to Dorothy Kirwan; devoted father of the late Robert J. (Kathy) Shevlet and Debbie (Willie) Acosta; cherished grandfather of Robert J. (Kelly) Shevlet, Jr. and Casey (Jason) Mathews; great-grandfather to R.J., and Giana Shevlet; brother of the late Rosemary (late Robert) Stachowski; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Shevlet was a Veteran of World War II, working in the defense industry prior to enlisting in the Army, and a proud member of the Brownsheidle American Legion Post. After the war, he established Shevlet Construction Company, building garages, additions and custom homes, and retiring at age 83. His hobby was working and making people happy. The family will be present Sunday from 3 to 7 PM at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert Rd./Sheridan Dr., where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 12 Noon. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2022.