SIETSMA - John
Of Depew, November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Koch); devoted father of Claudia (Paul) Bergamini, Laurel (Patrick) Schunk, Nadine Sietsma, Helana (Scott) Geisen, and Ramona (late William) Arsenault; loving grandfather of Patrick (Aurora) Schunk, Matthew (Alison) Schunk, Abby Geisen and Gretta Geisen. Private Funeral Service will be held. Those wishing may make memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Depew. Please share condolences online at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.